Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,891 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $4,109,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,209,523 shares in the company, valued at $124,254,297.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,953 shares of company stock worth $13,674,856 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

