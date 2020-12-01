Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.99 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

