Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 417,247 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 176,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

