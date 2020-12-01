Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 39.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $1,468,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,372.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock worth $13,545,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $196.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.39. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $209.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 169.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

