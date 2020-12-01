LPL Financial LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 120,496 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,786,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.39 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

