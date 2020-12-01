Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 989 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of American States Water worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 13.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter worth $284,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.09 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.91%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

