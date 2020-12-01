Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 983,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 162,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 10,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $376,691.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,283.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 850,828 shares of company stock worth $34,056,727. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,585.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

