Thomas Michael Caputo Sells 2,715 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $67,929.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Michael Caputo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 140 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $3,516.80.

On Monday, October 5th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,443 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $77,295.35.

On Friday, October 2nd, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $41,356.79.

CarGurus stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CarGurus by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CarGurus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CarGurus by 15.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

