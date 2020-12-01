Michael Mente Sells 133,065 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $3,053,841.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,008.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Michael Mente sold 216,935 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $4,891,884.25.

On Friday, November 13th, Michael Mente sold 175,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Michael Mente sold 125,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,822,500.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Michael Mente sold 8,491 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $169,310.54.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Michael Mente sold 35,035 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $695,444.75.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Revolve Group by 521.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 290.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Revolve Group by 198.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

