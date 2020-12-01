Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Melissa Barra Sells 26,429 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sleep Number stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $74.36.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number by 43.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

