Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report sales of $187.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.13 million and the highest is $218.64 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $218.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $750.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $900.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $729.06 million, with estimates ranging from $638.52 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,111.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $230,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

