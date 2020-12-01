Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,849 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Natera worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Natera by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Natera by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $90.03.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $558,472.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $17,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 745,212 shares of company stock valued at $55,327,703. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

