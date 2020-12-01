Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,976 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in The New York Times by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 19.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NYT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

NYT stock opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.24.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

