Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,111 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $1,317,896.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,916 shares of company stock worth $8,692,529. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.00 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

