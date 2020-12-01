Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 89.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,076 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 325.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 225,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

TRN opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

