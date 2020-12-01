NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.61. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens upgraded NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

