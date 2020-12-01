Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Post by 85.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Post by 28.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Post by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.45.

POST stock opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $112.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

