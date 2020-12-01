Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.01. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

