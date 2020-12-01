Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,601 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Herc worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,744,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,722,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,655,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,234,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Herc by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,453,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,655,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Herc stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

