Aperio Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,808,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 318,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,588,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Wingstop stock opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.