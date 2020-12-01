Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 464,238 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.74% of PBF Energy worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Energy by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, CFO C Erik Young purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,316.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,750. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

