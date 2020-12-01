Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of RadNet worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,612,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 320,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $961.46 million, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.46.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

