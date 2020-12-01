Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Cardtronics worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CATM. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,574,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,704,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 162,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cardtronics plc has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardtronics plc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CATM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

