Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of The E.W. Scripps worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 137.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 321,517 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $879,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 9.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the second quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 76.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSP opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

