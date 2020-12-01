Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Apache by 24.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apache by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.