Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $497,904,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Zillow Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,038,000 after acquiring an additional 478,733 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 1,051,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 501,182 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,527 shares of company stock valued at $76,205,842. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $119.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

