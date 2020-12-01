Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,048 shares of company stock worth $8,465,234. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

