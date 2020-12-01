Aperio Group LLC Buys 358 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,441,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,236,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 40.9% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 151,494.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 955,933 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,218,000.

SYNH stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $223,189,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $43,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,773,813 shares of company stock worth $223,685,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

