Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Shares of PBA opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

