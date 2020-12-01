DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $16.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.86.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

