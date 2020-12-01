TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $73.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.94.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.608 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $983,856,000 after acquiring an additional 794,867 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TC Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,306,000 after acquiring an additional 354,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in TC Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.