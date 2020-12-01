EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.22.

NYSE ENLC opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,444,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 355,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,135,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 491,675 shares in the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

