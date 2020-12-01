PPL (NYSE:PPL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in PPL by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

