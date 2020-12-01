U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.