Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KOD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.64.

KOD opened at $136.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 123,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $5,942,667.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 557,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,933,444 and sold 43,050 shares valued at $3,802,272.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

