Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTLR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 31.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.