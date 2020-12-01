Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $1,643,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 881,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 255,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,438,000 after acquiring an additional 458,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

