Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RF. Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.78.

RF stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

