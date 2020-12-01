Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

NYSE:ENB opened at $31.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6167 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

