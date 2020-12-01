Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMI. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 287.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

