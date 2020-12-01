Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $102.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.06 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

