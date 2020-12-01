Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.44.
Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $102.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,756 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,948.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.