JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.34.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $117.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.