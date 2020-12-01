Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

