Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

MEOH stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Methanex by 2,467.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

