Ebro Foods (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

