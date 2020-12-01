Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

