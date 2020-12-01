The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.21.

NYSE:BK opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,938 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $64,022,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

