Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus cut shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ventas by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ventas by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 415,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.