Morgan Stanley Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $273.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.60.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $230.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.