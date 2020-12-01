Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.14.

RBC opened at $119.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.84. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $124.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,248,000 after purchasing an additional 662,708 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at $12,496,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 484.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2,489.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,841 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

